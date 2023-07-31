NDPP Asks Journos To Be ‘More Responsible’

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 30: Ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland has appealed to media persons to be “more responsible” in their reportage, especially when covering events of humanitarian crisis and political sensitivity.

Reacting to a report in a local daily on July 28 that “Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio backs Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s comments on Manipur situation”, NDPP media and communication committee, in a press communiqué, on Sunday dubbed it as misleading and incorrect news.

The party clarified that when questioned by reporters for his comments on the Manipur situation, Rio never stated that he stood by the statement of Manipur CM Biren Singh. It said Rio’s statement is clearly recorded on video.

The NDPP said “such irresponsible and inaccurate reporting” is damaging and uncalled for and defamatory in nature.

It went on to say that CM Rio has been vocal about the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur.

The party added that he has condemned the human rights atrocities in Manipur and continues to appeal to the Centre to take concrete steps towards restoration of peace, order, and the confidence of the people.

“The chief minister has also taken efforts to organise relief and assistance to the victims and families of the crisis. It is in this context and background that the misleading report has done significant damage,” it said.

Reiterating its concern over the humanitarian crisis that continues in Manipur, the NDPP said it agrees with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the entire country has been shamed.

It appealed to the Centre to take strong and decisive actions to restore normalcy and also regain the trust and confidence of the citizens.

The NDPP also expressed its readiness to extend any assistance that may be required for restoration of order and peace in Manipur at the earliest.