NEADS, DDMA, NDRF train Jhanjimulh villagers to construct Butma bridge

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 12: A day-long community level training and simulation exercise on ‘Emergency Management and Flood Rescue Operations’ was held at flood-prone villages of Jhanjimkuh, on the eastern outskirts here on Friday.

Tirtha Prasad Saikia of North-East Affected Area Development Society (NEADS), a Jorhat-based grassroot development organisation working with poor people in their struggle against humanitarian crisis in Assam, stated that the day-long event was organised in collaboration with District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Jorhat and 1st Battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) of Guwahati.

Saikia said that the NDRF team imparted various methods and significant approaches of search and rescue operations during water-induced disasters like floods etc to the participants.

He informed that emergency first aid to stop bleeding, lifesaving techniques such as CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation), disaster safety tactics including building Burma bridge with ropes were demonstrated. The trainees were from the Village Disaster Response Force (VDRF) which were promoted and institutionalised by NEADS in the severe floods affected areas, Saikia stated.

The training sessions were followed by the NDRF practical simulation exercise and mock drill in the Jhanji river where community members also participated, he added.