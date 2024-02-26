NEMSU alleges anomalies in BTC Education department

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Feb 25: Huge anomalies have been strongly alleged against the BTC Education Department by the North Eastern Minorities Students Union, Gossaigaon District Committee in a press meet convened at Gossaigaon Press Club recently.

NEMSU, in its statement, alleged that although under Clause 6.3 of the BTR Agreement, ten colleges have been provincialised recently, there seems to be a deep mystery and discrimination against Mahamaya Mahavidyalaya in Bagribari in terms of provincialisation, despite fulfilling all existing conditions, including infrastructure.

The role of BTR CEM, who is in charge of the Education Department, is deeply dissatisfactory as many teachers working in venture colleges and senior secondary schools have received financial assistance from multiple educational institutions and are also working in two educational institutions, depriving the students of acquiring proper quality education. This is a matter of serious concern.

The Students Union has demanded the inclusion of Arabic subjects in Gossaigaon College and in Bodoland University, as a large number of religious minority students, which comprise the second-largest ethnic group in BTR, have been deprived of studying Arabic subjects.

Similarly, NEMSU demanded the introduction of quality education by appointing teachers in the ratio of students in lower and upper primary schools and filling the vacant teaching positions in higher secondary schools so that the students can avail themselves of the proper education they are lacking.

The Students Union also demanded the appointment of a permanent principal at Gossaigaon College, the appointment of TET passed-out students in schools, one-time financial assistance to teaching staff who retired after teaching for thirty to forty years without pay in the venture educational institutions set up by the people in different areas to spread the light of education, and provincialisation of the venture educational institution located in the BTC area.

The Students Union threatened that if NEMSU’s demands were not heeded with utmost care, then the Students Union would launch a vigorous democratic movement in the coming days.

District Committee president Saddam Hussain, administrative general secretary Inamul Haque, vice president Keramat Ali, Baharul Alam, Ashraful Alam, and chief publicity secretary Shakeel Ahmed were present at the press meet.