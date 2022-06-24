NERAMAC’s retail sales outlet inaugurated at LGBIA

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 23: In line with Prime Minister’s call of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) has converted its display outlet outside the arrival counter of the Guwahati airport to a retail sales outlet. The purpose of the outlet is to make the “agri-horti produce of north-east India” easily available to the fliers.

The formal opening ceremony was done by Manoj Kumar Das, MD, NERAMAC and chief airport officer, Utpal Badal Baruah. The other dignitaries present during the inaugural ceremony included Nikhil Kansal, head commercial of Adani LGBI Guwahati Airport.

The established retail sales outlet of NERAMAC has a bouquet of 75+ products including fresh fruit, exotic vegetables, juices, pickles, cereals, squash, blended cereals, and GI products, pulses, spices, appetisers, gift hampers, bamboo products and tea. These products are all sourced from the 8 states of north-east from local entrepreneurs. NERAMAC offers a platform to showcase and market with exotic agri-horti products from north-east.

Further this outlet will attract the tourists and travellers from outside and provide them with a platform to source products of NE India.