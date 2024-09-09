New Aadhaar Applicants in Assam Must Submit NRC Application Receipt Number

HT Digital

September 9, Monday: In a significant policy decision, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that new applicants for Aadhaar in Assam will now be required to submit their National Register of Citizens (NRC) application receipt number during the enrollment process. The move aims to streamline the verification process and ensure accuracy in identifying genuine residents of the state.

Speaking at a press conference, CM Sarma stated that this new requirement is necessary to maintain the integrity of Assam’s resident database and prevent discrepancies. “To obtain an Aadhaar number, applicants will now need to provide their NRC application receipt number, which serves as proof that they were part of the NRC process,” he explained.

The decision comes in the wake of concerns over the inclusion of non-eligible persons in the Aadhaar database. The NRC, which was updated in Assam to identify Indian citizens living in the state, has been a critical aspect of ensuring that government resources and services are accurately distributed among genuine residents.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the NRC receipt number requirement for Aadhaar will strengthen the linkage between the two databases, enhancing the state’s efforts to ensure the correct distribution of benefits and services. He also mentioned that the state government will facilitate the process by making necessary arrangements to assist applicants in retrieving their NRC receipt numbers.

Critics of the decision argue that it could create hurdles for those who may have lost their NRC receipt numbers or are unaware of the process. However, the state government is expected to set up help desks and online portals to assist applicants in this regard.

As Assam continues to grapple with issues surrounding citizenship and identification, this move is seen as part of the government’s broader strategy to maintain a transparent and accurate resident identification system. The new rule is set to come into effect immediately, with all Aadhaar enrollment centers in the state instructed to follow the updated procedure.