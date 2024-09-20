NF Railway extends special train services for festive season

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 19: To meet the escalating rush and fulfil the increasing demand of passengers during the festive season, Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to continue the services of a few pairs of weekly special trains. These trains will run with their existing days of service, timings, composition, and stoppages. The extension of these train services will also benefit waitlisted passengers on other trains on those routes.

Accordingly, Train No 05671 (Guwahati – Anand Vihar Terminal) weekly special has been extended to run every Wednesday until November 27, 2024. In the return direction, Train No 05672 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Guwahati) weekly special has been extended to run every Friday until November 29, 2024.

Train No 02525 (Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal) weekly special has been extended to run every Friday until November 29, 2024. In the return direction, Train No 02526 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya) weekly special has been extended to run every Sunday until December 1, 2024.

Train No 05734 (Katihar – Amritsar) weekly special has been extended to run every Thursday from September 19 until November 28, 2024. In the return direction, Train No 05733 (Amritsar – Katihar) weekly special has been extended to run every Saturday from September 21 until November 30, 2024.

Train No 05636 (Guwahati – Sri Ganganagar) weekly special has been extended to run every Wednesday from October 2 until November 27, 2024. In the return direction, Train No 05635 (Sri Ganganagar – Guwahati) weekly special has been extended to run every Sunday from October 6 until December 1, 2024. The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

