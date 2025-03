NFR to operate few Holi Special Trains to clear the festive rush

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 6: NF Railway will be operating 8 pairs of special trains to accommodate the increase in passenger demand during the festive season of Holi, an official statement said on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

These special trains will run between Narangi – Gorakhpur Jn – Narangi, Katihar – Amritsar – Katihar, Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya, Dibrugarh – New Jalpaiguri – Dibrugarh, New Jalpaiguri – Howrah – New Jalpaiguri and Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani – Anand Vihar Terminal, the statement informed.

Special train no 05633 (Narangi – Gorakhpur Jn.) will depart on every Thursday from March 6 till March 27, 2025.

Similarly, special train no 05634 (Gorakhpur Jn – Narangi) will depart on every Friday from March 7 to March 28, 2025.

Special train no 05734 (Katihar – Amritsar) will depart on every Thursday from March 6 till March 27, 2025.

- Advertisement -

Similarly, special train no 05733 (Amritsar – Katihar) will depart on every Saturday from March 8 to March 29, 2025.

Special train no 02525 (Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal) will depart on every Friday from March 7 to March 28, 2025.

Similarly, special train no 02526 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya) will depart on every Sunday from March 9 to March 30, 2025.

Special train no 05762 (Dibrugarh – New Jalpaiguri) will depart on every Friday from March 14 to March 28, 2025.

- Advertisement -

Similarly, special train no 05761 (New Jalpaiguri – Dibrugarh) will depart on every Wednesday from March 12 to March 26, 2025.

Special train no 05764 (Dibrugarh – New Jalpaiguri) will depart on every Sunday from March 16 to March 30, 2025.

Similarly, special train no 05763 (New Jalpaiguri – Dibrugarh) will depart on every Saturday from March 15 to March 29, 2025.

Special train no 03028 (New Jalpaiguri – Howrah) will depart on every Thursday from March 13 to March 20, 2025.

Similarly, special train no 03027 (Howrah – New Jalpaiguri) will depart on every Wednesday from March 12 to March 19, 2025.

Special train no 04009 (Jogbani – Anand Vihar Terminal) will depart on Wednesday on March 12 & March 19, 2025.

Similarly, special train no 04010 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani) will depart on Monday on March 10 & March 17, 2025.

Special train no 04027 (Jogbani – Anand Vihar Terminal) will depart on Saturday on March 8, March 15 & March22, 2025.

Similarly, special train no 04028 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani) will depart on Thursday on March 6, March 13 & March 20, 2025.

“The details of stoppages and timings of these special trains are available at IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey,” the statement concluded.