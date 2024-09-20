Sarbananda Sonowal sworn in as ex-officio member of Margherita Municipal Board

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Sept 19: Union minister for Ports, Shipping, Waterways, and Dibrugarh HPC constituency MP Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday arrived at the Margherita Municipal Board office to attend the swearing-in ceremony as an ex-officio member of the Margherita Municipal Board.

The Union minister was accompanied by Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, Margherita Municipal Board chairman Anand Kumar Sharma, all ward commissioners of the Margherita Municipal Board, and members of BJP Margherita Sadar, block, and town mandals, including hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party members. They were present at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Margherita Municipal Board conference hall.

After that, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal carried out a cleanliness drive program at Margherita Chariali and also planted saplings. Union minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said that it is a proud moment for him to take the oath as an ex-officio member at the Margherita Municipal Board. He added that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the ‘Vishwaguru’, where many development works have taken place, and in the coming days, our country shall become the fifth largest economy in the world.