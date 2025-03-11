NFR introduces more Holi special trains to handle festive rush

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 10: To meet the increased passenger demand during the festive season of Holi, NF Railway will operate 15 pairs of special trains, said an official statement here on Monday.

Previously, details of 13 pairs of special trains were announced, running on routes such as Narangi – Gorakhpur Jn. – Narangi, Katihar – Amritsar – Katihar, Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya, Dibrugarh – New Jalpaiguri – Dibrugarh, New Jalpaiguri – Howrah – New Jalpaiguri, Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani – Anand Vihar Terminal, Mumbai Central – Katihar – Mumbai Central, Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah, Cherlapalli – Naharlagun – Cherlapalli, Udaipur City – Forbesganj – Udaipur City and Tata – Katihar – Tata. Additionally, 02 more pairs of special trains will be introduced on the Dibrugarh – Jaynagar – Dibrugarh and Dibrugarh – Gorakhpur – Dibrugarh routes.

Special train no 05974 (Dibrugarh – Jaynagar) is set to depart every Tuesday at 05:20 hours on March 11 and March 18, 2025 from Dibrugarh to reach Jaynagar at 14:10 hours next day.

Similarly, special train no 05973 (Jaynagar – Dibrugarh) will depart at 15:30 hours every Wednesday on March 12 and March 19, 2025 from Jaynagar to reach Dibrugarh at 23:30 hours next day.

Both the trains will run for two trips as on above mentioned dates only, the statement stated.

Special train no. 05978 (Dibrugarh – Gorakhpur) is set to depart every Wednesday at 09:10 hours on March 12 and March 19, 2025 from Dibrugarh to reach Gorakhpur at 19:00 hours next day.

Similarly, special train no 05977 (Gorakhpur – Dibrugarh) will depart every Thursday at 21:30 hours on March 13 and March 20, 2025 from Gorakhpur to reach Dibrugarh at 10:30 hours next day.

Both the trains will run for two trips as on above mentioned dates only, it said.

The stoppage details and timings of these special trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being published in newspapers and on NF Railway’s social media platforms.

Passengers are advised to check the details before travelling, the statement concluded.