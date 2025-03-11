19 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
type here...

NFR introduces more Holi special trains to handle festive rush

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 10: To meet the increased passenger demand during the festive season of Holi, NF Railway will operate 15 pairs of special trains, said an official statement here on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Previously, details of 13 pairs of special trains were announced, running on routes such as Narangi – Gorakhpur Jn. – Narangi, Katihar – Amritsar – Katihar, Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya, Dibrugarh – New Jalpaiguri – Dibrugarh, New Jalpaiguri – Howrah – New Jalpaiguri, Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani – Anand Vihar Terminal, Mumbai Central – Katihar – Mumbai Central, Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah, Cherlapalli – Naharlagun – Cherlapalli, Udaipur City – Forbesganj – Udaipur City and Tata – Katihar – Tata. Additionally, 02 more pairs of special trains will be introduced on the Dibrugarh – Jaynagar – Dibrugarh and Dibrugarh – Gorakhpur – Dibrugarh routes.

Related Posts:

Special train no 05974 (Dibrugarh – Jaynagar) is set to depart every Tuesday at 05:20 hours on March 11 and March 18, 2025 from Dibrugarh to reach Jaynagar at 14:10 hours next day.

Similarly, special train no 05973 (Jaynagar – Dibrugarh) will depart at 15:30 hours every Wednesday on March 12 and March 19, 2025 from Jaynagar to reach Dibrugarh at 23:30 hours next day.

Both the trains will run for two trips as on above mentioned dates only, the statement stated.

- Advertisement -

Special train no. 05978 (Dibrugarh – Gorakhpur) is set to depart every Wednesday at 09:10 hours on March 12 and March 19, 2025 from Dibrugarh to reach Gorakhpur at 19:00 hours next day.

Similarly, special train no 05977 (Gorakhpur – Dibrugarh) will depart every Thursday at 21:30 hours on March 13 and March 20, 2025 from Gorakhpur to reach Dibrugarh at 10:30 hours next day.

Both the trains will run for two trips as on above mentioned dates only, it said.

The stoppage details and timings of these special trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being published in newspapers and on NF Railway’s social media platforms.

- Advertisement -

Passengers are advised to check the details before travelling, the statement concluded.

10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: 2nd instalment of financial assistance distributed

The Hills Times -
10 Unique Animals Found Only In Northeast India 10 Best Places to Visit in South India in March 8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild 10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March