NFR To Run More Pairs Of Holi Special Trains

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to run a few more pairs of Holi Special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers. The Holi Special trains between Dibrugarh – Gorakhpur – Dibrugarh and New Jalpaiguri – Gorakhpur – New Jalpaiguriwill run for two trips. The Holi Special trains between Naharlagun – Okha – Naharlagun and New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri run for one trip.

Holi Special train no 05978 (Dibrugarh – Gorakhpur) will depart on March 2 & 9, 2023 at 19:25 hours from Dibrugarh to reach Gorakhpur on March 4 & 11, 2023 respectively at 07:30 hours. In return direction, Holi Special train no 05977 (Gorakhpur – Dibrugarh) will depart on March 7 & 14, 2023 at 07:50 hours from Gorakhpur to reach Dibrugarh at 21:15 hours on the next day.

Holi Special train no 05777 (Gorakhpur – New Jalpaiguri) will depart on March 4 & 11, 2023 at 17:00 hours from Gorakhpur to reach New Jalpaiguri at 11:00 hours on the next day. In return direction, Holi Special train no 05778 (New Jalpaiguri – Gorakhpur) will depart on March 6 & 13, 2023 at 15:00 hours from New Jalpaiguri to reach Gorakhpur at 06:30 hours on the next day. These special trains will consist of 22 coaches. There will be AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class and general seating coaches.

Holi Special train no 09525 (Okha – Naharlagun) will depart on March 7, 2023 at 22:00 hours from Okha to reach Naharlagun on March 10, 2023 at 16:00 hours. In return direction, Holi Special train no 09526 (Naharlagun – Okha) will depart on March 11, 2023 at 10:00 hours from Naharlagun to reach Okha on March 14, 2023 at 03:35 hours. The special train will consist of 24 coaches. There will be AC 3-tier, AC 2-tier, sleeper class and general seating coaches.

Holi Special train no 03103 (Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri) will depart on March 3, 2023 at 23:40 hours from Sealdah to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:45 hours on the next day. Holi Special train no 03104 (New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah) will depart on March 4, 2023 at 12:15 hours from New Jalpaiguri to reach Sealdah at 23:50 hours on the same day. The special train will consist of 16 AC 3-tier coaches.

Holi Special train no 03105 (Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri) will depart on March 4, 2023 at 23:40 hours from Sealdah to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:45 hours on the next day. Holi Special train no 03106 (New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah) will depart on March 5, 2023 at 12:15 hours from New Jalpaiguri to reach Sealdah at 23:50 hours on the same day. The special train will consist of 19 coaches. There will be AC 3-tier, AC 2-tier and AC First Class coaches.

Wait listed passengers of other trains on this route can avail this opportunity. The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway.