NFR Notifies Cancellation, Diversion, Partial Cancellation Of Trains In Rangiya Division  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 24: For commissioning of double line and other infrastructure development work at New Bongaigaon, Bongaigaon, Chaprakata and Bijni stations of Rangiya division, undertaking pre-non-interlocking & non-interlocking works from August 23 to 30, 2022 in New Bongaigaon – Bijni section has become necessary. Accordingly, few more trains have been cancelled, diverted, rescheduled and few others have been partially cancelled as mentioned below.

Train services that were cancelled include train no. 15934 Amritsar Jn – New Tinsukia Express commencing journey on August 26, 2022 & train no. 15626 Agartala – Deoghar Express commencing journey on August 27, 2022. Train no. 15769/15770 Alipurduar Jn. – Lumding – Alipurduar Jn. Intercity Express commencing journey from August 28 to 30, 2022. Train no. 15959 Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup Express; Train no. 15962 Dibrugarh – Howrah Kamrup Express & Train no. 15904 Chandigarh – Dibrugarh Express commencing journey on August 28, 2022. Train no. 15625 Deoghar – Agartala Express; 15960 Dibrugarh – Howrah Kamrup Express; Train no. 15961 Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup Express & Train no. 15078 Gomti Nagar – Kamakhya Special commencing journey on August 29, 2022. Train no. 15933 New Tinsukia – Amritsar Jn Express & Train no. 15077 Kamakhya – Gomti Nagar Special commencing journey on August 30, 2022. Train no. 15903 Dibrugarh – Chandigarh Express commencing journey on September 2, 2022.

Partially cancelled trains include train no. 15703 New Jalpaiguri – Bongaigaon Express, commencing journey from August 24 to 30, 2022 will be short terminated at New Bongaigaon and will remain cancelled between New Bongaigaon and Bongaigaon. Train no. 15704 Bongaigaon – New Jalpaiguri Express, commencing journey from August 25 to 31, 2022 will be short, originating from New Bongaigaon and will remain cancelled between Bongaigaon and New Bongaigaon.

Trains to run via New Bongaigaon – Goalpara Town – Kamakhya include train no. 12424 New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express commencing journey from August 24 to 29, 2022; train no. 20504 New Delhi – Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express commencing journey on August 24, 26, 27 and 29, 2022 & train no. 12506 Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya Northeast Express commencing journey from August 27 to 29, 2022 will be diverted via New Bongaigaon – Goalpara Town – Kamakhya.

Trains to run via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town – New Bongaigaon include train no. 12423 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express commencing journey from August 25 to 29, 2022; train no. 20503 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express commencing journey on August 25, 27 and 28, 2022 & train no. 12505 Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal Northeast Express commencing journey on August 28 and 29, 2022 will be diverted via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town – New Bongaigaon.

Trains that were rescheduled are train no. 12505 Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal Northeast Express commencing journey on August 25, 2022 is rescheduled at 16:00 hours instead of 12:40 hours; train no. 12505 Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal Northeast Express commencing journey on August 26 and 27, 2022 is rescheduled at 15:00 hours instead of 12:40 hours; train no. 15634 Guwahati – Bikaner Express commencing journey on August 27, 2022 is rescheduled at 13:45 hours instead of 10:45 hours & train no. 15636 Guwahati – Okha Dwarka Express commencing journey on August 29, 2022 is rescheduled at 13:45 hours instead of 10:45 hours.

Regulation of trains includes train no. 15961 Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup Express commencing journey on August 26, 2022; train no. 15959 Howrah – Dibrugarh Kamrup Express commencing journey on August 24, 26 and 27, 2022; train no. 12506 Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya Northeast Express commencing journey from August 24 to 26, 2022; train no. 12551 SMVT Bengaluru – Kamakhya Express commencing journey on August 27, 2022 & train no. 13248 Rajendra Nagar – Kamakhya Express commencing journey on August 30 will be regulated over Katihar and Alipurduar division.