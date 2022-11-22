NFR to operate special train between Dibrugarh – Alipurduar Jn – Dibrugarh

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 21: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to operate one special train between Dibrugarh – Alipurduar Jn – Dibrugarh via Dhubri for one trip in both directions to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Special train no 05938 (Dibrugarh – Alipurduar Jn), will depart from Dibrugarh at 07:30 hours on November 25 to reach Alipurduar Jn at 06:30 hours on the next day. In return direction, special train no 05937 (Alipurduar Jn. – Dibrugarh), will depart from Alipurduar Jn at 18:00 hours on November 28 to reach Dibrugarh at 17:00 hours on the next day.

During its both ways journey, the special train will run via Duliajan, Simaluguri Jn, Dimapur, Lanka, Guwahati, New Bongaigaon, Dhubri and New Coochbehar stations.

The special train will consist of 18 coaches. There will be 2 AC three tier, 12 sleeper class, 2 general seating and 2 seating cum luggage rakes.

The details of stoppages and timings of this train is available at IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.