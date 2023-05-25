NFR to run more special trains



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 24: The Northeast Frontier Railway has announced plans to run a few more one-way special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers. The special trains will run for a single trip on May 25 & 26, 2023.

Special train no 05609 (Silchar – Gorakhpur) will depart from Silchar at 18:45 hours on May 25, 2023 (Thursday). The special train will run via New Haflong, Guwahati, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Barauni Jn., Hajipur Jn., Chhapra railway stations to reach Gorakhpur at 05:45 hours on May 27, 2023 (Saturday). The special train will consist of 18 coaches. There will be sleeper class and second seating coaches.

Special train no 05610 (Agartala – Gaya) will depart from Agartala at 10:00 hours on May 25, 2023 (Thursday). The special train will run via New Karimganj, New Haflong, Guwahati, Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Malda Town, Bhagalpur railway stations to reach Gaya at 23:30 hours on the next day. The special train will consist of 20 coaches. There will be sleeper class and second seating coaches.

Special train no 05650 (Guwahati – Pune) will depart from Guwahati at 20:40 hours on May 26, 2023 (Friday). The special train will run via Barpeta Road, New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Katihar, Barauni Jn., Mirzapur, Itarsi, Jalgaon Jn., Ahmednagar railway stations to reach Pune at 18:20 hours on May 28, 2023 (Sunday). The special train will consist of 18 coaches. There will be AC 3-tier, sleeper class and second seating coaches.

