NHRCCB Reacts On Dilapidated Police Point

BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 5: “Tinsukia town was the historical capital of the Matak king Swargadeo Sarbananda Singh. The Dibru-Sadia Railway was established in 1884 which is located in the heart of the historic city.

Tinsukia town is a victim of lack of proper planning and implementation of proper policies of urbanisation even at the moment of celebration Amrit Mahotsav on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence”, said Tilak Chandra Handique, state patron of the National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau (Assam).

“The town has not been able to move forward properly despite the skyrocketing upliftment of information and technology,” the patron of the organisation, a retired employee of the government of India who was involved in various literary and social fields added.

In a press release issued by Mrinmay Kr Nath, state media officer of the organisation alleged that the residents of Tinsukia have always felt whether they will be able to gain the attention of the authorities concerned or not. It is regrettable that those involved in business and industry are busy with their work in the commercial and industrial establishments and do not pay attention to such issues. It is worth mentioning that the neighboring states have been benefited from this town as well as for the tourism sector. There are several colleges, schools and religious institutions in the busy town of Tinsukia. There is lack of well-planned parking places and inadequate street lights in the district headquarters.

Besides, the city has been playing a special role in enhancement of the economy of the state by collecting a good number of revenue but it is regrettable that the light of modern Assam has not reached the historical city yet. So, it is necessary to take measures to upgrade the town with befitting technology and measures of modern town planning, a release stated.

The National Human Rights and Crime Control Bureau (NHRCB) has urged the officials in charge of urban development and public representatives to take immediate and necessary steps in this regard.