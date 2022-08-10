NLC, APDCL Ink MoU to Augment Renewable Power Scenario

Assam looking to generate 2,000 MW solar power: Himanta

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 9: NLC India Limited and Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to empower citizens with required energy while maintaining ecology by utilising green energy sources.

In total 1000 MW of Solar energy will be developed in Assam.

Mohan Reddy, director (Planning & Projects), NLC India Limited (NLCIL) and Rakesh Kumar, managing director, APDCL, signed the MoU in presence of Union minister Pralhad Joshi and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking at the event, Joshi said that this initiative would boost the power sector in the State.

Asserting that India is the fastest growing and the best performing economy in the world, the minister said that India needs to produce more power to fulfil its growth aspirations so that it can progress faster unhindered.

Joshi informed that the project is being developed with an investment of Rs. 5,000 crores and it is expected to generate employment for around 1000 to 2000 persons in the State during the construction stage and more during the Operation and Maintenance stage.

Talking about coal production, Joshi said that equal importance needs to be given to thermal power. He informed that India today is producing 817 MT of coal.

Appreciating the Assam chief minister for his efforts, the Union minister assured that his Ministry would provide all necessary support to the Assam Government in boosting the power sector. He also assured that the Centre will invest more and will work towards fulfilling the power requirement of Assam.

Sarma informed that Assam will require an additional 2000 MW of energy in the next two years to achieve its development goals. He expressed that the Joint Venture between NLCIL and APDCL will be able to generate 1000 MW of renewable power in the State.

During the event on Tuesday, NLCIL also contributed Rs. 5 crore to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for Assam’s flood.