25.7 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 22, 2025
type here...

No new Aadhar for 18+ in state from Oct

Stricter rules is aimed at curbing infiltration: Himanta ** Flyover in GNB road in Guwahati to be named after Maharaj Prithu

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: In a significant move aimed at preventing illegal infiltration, the Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Aadhaar enrollment of citizens above 18 years of age, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

- Advertisement -

Sarma said the move was part of the state’s broader strategy to curb cross-border infiltration. “We have consistently pushed back Bangladeshi nationals along the border, and this decision will provide an additional safeguard against unauthorised documentation,” he stated.

Related Posts:

Under the revised framework, the role of district commissioners will become pivotal. After the September deadline, they will be required to thoroughly scrutinise any request for Aadhaar enrolment. “In the rarest of rare cases, a DC must verify both the Special Branch and Foreigners Tribunal reports before allowing the issuance of an Aadhaar card,” the chief minister explained.

The SOP empowers District Commissioners to permit enrollment only in the “rarest of rare” cases, ensuring that no infiltrators can fraudulently obtain Aadhaar cards. The Cabinet clarified that the restriction will not apply for one year to individuals from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and tea garden communities, so that all left-out members of these groups are covered within the period.

Officials said the decision was necessitated by concerns that cross-border infiltrators could misuse Aadhaar to gain access to welfare benefits and legal documents.

- Advertisement -

Apart from the Aadhaar directive, the Cabinet approved naming the four-lane flyover on Guwahati’s GNB Road as the Maharaj Prithu Flyover in honour of the historic ruler, with the government stating it would inspire future generations.

The Cabinet also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati, calling it a milestone for higher education and youth empowerment in the Northeast.

On the environment front, the Cabinet lauded the joint eviction drive in Rengma Reserve Forest at Uriamghat carried out with the Nagaland government. It also decided to launch a joint plantation drive in the evicted areas on August 23 in the presence of Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

The Cabinet further approved the ceremonial distribution of sanction letters to 3,14,773 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G) for the financial year 2025-26.

- Advertisement -

In the education sector, the government cleared the nomination of NELCO Limited (TATA-NELCO) as a strategic partner with Samagra Shiksha Axom for implementing the 50 Hubs and 500 Spokes Model for skill education across Assam. In the first phase, 10 Hubs and 70 Spokes will be set up, with TATA-NELCO providing 75 per cent of the funding and satellite communication support.

10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

India took note of reports of China starting dam construction on...

The Hills Times -
10 Most Beautiful Women in the World 7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family 10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India 9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate