No new Aadhar for 18+ in state from Oct

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: In a significant move aimed at preventing illegal infiltration, the Assam Cabinet on Thursday approved a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Aadhaar enrollment of citizens above 18 years of age, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma said the move was part of the state’s broader strategy to curb cross-border infiltration. “We have consistently pushed back Bangladeshi nationals along the border, and this decision will provide an additional safeguard against unauthorised documentation,” he stated.

Under the revised framework, the role of district commissioners will become pivotal. After the September deadline, they will be required to thoroughly scrutinise any request for Aadhaar enrolment. “In the rarest of rare cases, a DC must verify both the Special Branch and Foreigners Tribunal reports before allowing the issuance of an Aadhaar card,” the chief minister explained.

The SOP empowers District Commissioners to permit enrollment only in the “rarest of rare” cases, ensuring that no infiltrators can fraudulently obtain Aadhaar cards. The Cabinet clarified that the restriction will not apply for one year to individuals from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and tea garden communities, so that all left-out members of these groups are covered within the period.

Officials said the decision was necessitated by concerns that cross-border infiltrators could misuse Aadhaar to gain access to welfare benefits and legal documents.

Apart from the Aadhaar directive, the Cabinet approved naming the four-lane flyover on Guwahati’s GNB Road as the Maharaj Prithu Flyover in honour of the historic ruler, with the government stating it would inspire future generations.

The Cabinet also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati, calling it a milestone for higher education and youth empowerment in the Northeast.

On the environment front, the Cabinet lauded the joint eviction drive in Rengma Reserve Forest at Uriamghat carried out with the Nagaland government. It also decided to launch a joint plantation drive in the evicted areas on August 23 in the presence of Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

The Cabinet further approved the ceremonial distribution of sanction letters to 3,14,773 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana–Gramin (PMAY-G) for the financial year 2025-26.

In the education sector, the government cleared the nomination of NELCO Limited (TATA-NELCO) as a strategic partner with Samagra Shiksha Axom for implementing the 50 Hubs and 500 Spokes Model for skill education across Assam. In the first phase, 10 Hubs and 70 Spokes will be set up, with TATA-NELCO providing 75 per cent of the funding and satellite communication support.