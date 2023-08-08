Nowgong College celebrates 79th foundation day and graduation ceremony

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 7: Nowgong College marked its 79th foundation day with great enthusiasm and also celebrated the graduation ceremony at the college auditorium in Nagaon. The event commenced with the hoisting of the college flag by Sarat Kr Dutta, president of the college governing body.

The distinguished guest for the occasion was retired Justice of Gauhati High Court and chairperson of the Inquiry Commission of Assam Public Service Commission, Biplab Kumar Sarma. The open session was chaired by Sarat Kr Dutta, and Dr Bhuban Chandra Chetia, the coordinator of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the college, served as the anchor for the event.

Dr Sarat Borkatoki, the principal of the college, delivered the welcome address and expressed how the graduation ceremony added a new dimension to the foundation day celebration, making the event even more enriching.

During the program, the college authorities presented appreciation certificates to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd rank holders in Arts, Science, and Commerce in the 2023 examination. The Women Cell of the college awarded the ‘Best Graduate Award’ to Mukibur Rahman, and the ‘Niresh Chandra Paul Memorial Award’ was presented to Chirasmita Saha.

In his address as the chief guest, Biplab Kumar Sarma said that the universality of humanity and the language of love unites everyone. He compared knowledge to a flowing river that cannot be confined to a container.

The open session witnessed the presence of Dr Pulin Ch. Bora, the vice-principal of the college, along with all teaching staff, students, alumni, and non-teaching staff of the college, making it a memorable and cherished event.