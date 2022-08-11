28 C
OBITUARY | Simi Buragohain

Office assistant of Bir Lachit Borphukan College, Sivasagar and a popular sportsperson Simi Buragohain died of critical illness on Tuesday. Born to Tarun Borgohain of Barrajabari, Sima married Prabin Buragohain of Dilihi Gohain Gaon. She is survived by her husband, two sons and a host of other relatives.
Dipali Neog, principal; Dr Khageswar Das, president, GB; Pratima Gohain, former principal of Bir Lachit college and the staff paid homage to the deceased on Tuesday.

