Wednesday, July 16, 2025
OIL observes Swachhata Pakhwada with community-led drives across NE states

By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 15: Oil India Limited (OIL) observed Swachhata Pakhwada 2025 from July 1 to 15 with a series of community-led initiatives aimed at promoting cleanliness, sustainability, and public health across its operational areas.

The fortnight-long campaign was launched with pledge-taking ceremonies at OIL offices and installations, reaffirming the company’s commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission.

A range of outreach activities were conducted, including shramdaan, plantation drives, and cleanliness awareness campaigns in nearby communities.

Special efforts were made to engage youth, with ‘Innovate to Elevate’ science model exhibitions organised in government schools to foster innovation and environmental awareness among students.

An exhibition on waste management, themed ‘Waste to Wealth’, was also held at ITI Lahowal to highlight creative solutions for waste reuse and recycling.

Public health formed a major component of the campaign.

OIL organised health screening camps and hygiene awareness drives in remote villages across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura, providing both medical services and sanitation education.

The company also contributed to local infrastructure by donating garbage collection vehicles to the Moran Municipality Board and installing water filters at ITI Lahowal and Tokoubaam Milon LP School in Uttar Somdar Gaon to enhance access to clean drinking water.

Street plays were staged in public areas to raise awareness on the hazards of improper waste disposal, single-use plastics, and the benefits of sustainable practices.

OIL said the Swachhata Pakhwada campaign reflects its commitment to environmental responsibility, public welfare, and national development through grassroots participation.

