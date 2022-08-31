27 C
Oil painting of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva presented to CM Sarma

By The Hills Times
HT CorrespondentJORHAT, Aug 30: An oil painting of great saint Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva by a renowned artist Rintu Kharghoria was presented to state CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 26 in Guwahati.

The painting was handed over by noted social worker and president of Assam film society Rajeswar Saikia of Jorhat.

Notably, Rajeswar Saikia has initiated and planned the program which was appreciated by the chief minister. CM Sarma thanked Rajewar Saikia and artist Rintu Kharghoria for their precious gift in a tweet.

