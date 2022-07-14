One day workshop for teachers, management of Tea Estate Model Schools held in Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 13: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, a one-day district level workshop was organised by Samagra Siksha, Sonitpur for all the teachers and the presidents of the School Management and Development Committees of Tea Estate Model Schools of the district on ‘Motivation of Learners towards their learning and pedagogical issues’ at the new Conference Hall of the deputy commissioner’s office here on Tuesday.

The workshop was formally inaugurated by Member of Parliament, Tezpur HPC, Pallab Lochan Das in the presence of deputy commissioner, Sonitpur, Deba Kumar Mishra; CEO, Zilla Parishad, Karabi Saikia; chairperson, Sonitpur Zilla Parishad, Dolly Surin; ADC Dyotiva Bora and other senior officials of the Sonitpur district administration.

The principals and teachers of all the 10 newly opened Tea Estate Model Schools and presidents of the School Management and Development Committees of these schools attended the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Pallab Lochan Das said the Government of Assam is committed towards uplifting the socio-economic conditions of the tea tribe communities in the state and which is why it has pushed for providing better education facilities in tea garden areas. He appealed to the teachers to involve themselves with the local community around the school and work towards bringing about a positive change in the lives of the people.

Deputy commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra appealed to the teachers to meet the expectations of the people of the community and asked them to act as role models in the lives of the school-going children.

State project officer, Samagra Siksha, Rebati Mohan Kakati; director, PAJHRA, Stephen Ekka; Avinash Dutta from Pratham Education Foundation; psychiatrist, KCH, Dr Pradip Kumar Sharma; Sonitjyoti Saikia from the National School of Drama; Prof Monmoyuri Goswami from the College of Teacher Education, Tezpur; Nakul Kurmi, head teacher, Sarupatgaon LP School; Biswajit Boro, head teacher, Jugal Higher Secondary School; Bijoy Kandulana, head teacher, Rashtrabhasha Vidyalaya, Tezpur; district project officer, Samagra Siksha, Sonitpur, Ramen Medhi were present as resource persons during the workshop.