Thursday, December 14, 2023
Opposition leader appeals to CM for disaster aid following devastating hailstorm in upper Assam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Dec 14: In the wake of a severe hailstorm that battered the upper Assam districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Sivasagar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has urgently appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for immediate assistance to those affected.

The calamitous hailstorm, which struck on Wednesday afternoon between 4:15 pm and 4:40 pm, wreaked havoc, leaving countless homes without roofs and causing extensive damage to paddy crops and vegetable farms.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Saikia, expressed deep concern, stating, “Yesterday’s devastating hailstorm has left countless without roofs and farmers with ruined crops. Requesting immediate assistance for the affected. Kindly consider providing a minimum of Rs 25,000 as disaster aid to help them rebuild.”

The hailstorm’s impact has been particularly severe in the upper Assam districts, where the agricultural community is grappling with the aftermath of the natural disaster. Paddy crops and vegetable farms have suffered extensive damage, leaving farmers in a precarious situation.

