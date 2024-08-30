Outsourced Power Workers Stage Protest at ASEB Headquarters

HT Digital

August 30, Friday: Outsourced power workers in Guwahati staged a protest at the Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) headquarters, demanding better wages, job security, and improved working conditions. The protestors, comprising contract and outsourced employees, voiced their concerns over inadequate pay and the lack of benefits and regular employment.

The demonstration highlighted the growing discontent among outsourced workers in the power sector, who are urging the authorities to address their grievances promptly. The workers have called for immediate negotiations with ASEB officials to discuss their demands and ensure fair treatment and job stability.