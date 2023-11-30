Outstanding Students Honoured With Anundoram Borooah Cash Award

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 29: Anundoram Borooah Cash Award was given to meritorious students in a function held here at Sarsing Teron Memorial Town Hall here in Diphu on Wednesday.

Under the cash award, Rs 15,000 is given to students who have secured 75 per cent and above in the last HSLC exam.

438 students of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong were awarded cash of Rs 15, 000 each and the amounts were credited to students’ respective accounts by the state government.

In Karbi Anglong out of 285 students, 132 were boys and 153 were girls. While in West Karbi Anglong out of 153 students, 92 were boys and 61 were girls.

Speaking on the occasion, the executive member (EM), Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Education, Richard Tokbi said the state government constituted the Anundoram Borooah Cash Award to encourage the students to pursue higher academic careers.

“In the span of 22 years since its inception in 2005, the state government has awarded more than 43,400 students. The award has been named after Aundoram Borooah, a great scholar and first Assamese to join the British Indian Civil Service. Students should be proud of their achievement gained by virtue of knowledge, determination and academic performance,” Tokbi added.

The EM also asked the students who received the award to make the best use of it and thanked the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On the other hand, the chief executive member (CEM), KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang said, “We are gathered here to celebrate the achievement of the bright young minds, which have excelled in their matric examination. We are gathered here to recognise and comment on the outstanding students who have achieved a remarkable fit by securing 75 per cent and above.”

“As we present the Anundorom Borooah Cash Award we not only acknowledge the academic accomplishment of students, but also encourage the spirit of excellence. It recognizes the student’s commitment to fostering a culture of academic brilliance. Today as the recipients of this esteem award your diligence, perseverance and commitment to academic excellence have set you apart. As you stand on the threshold of a new chapter in your educational journey, remember that this recognition is not just an award for your success, but is a potential for your future. Let the award be a reminder that education is a lifelong journey. Pursuing knowledge does not end here and continues to strive for excellence in order to contribute to society and carry forward the legacy of Anundoram Borooah,” Tuliram added.

MLAs, Bidyasing Engleng, Darsing Ronghang and Rupsing Teron and EMs and members of Autonomous Council and district commissioner, Karbi Anglong, Madhumita Bhagawati also graced the occasion.