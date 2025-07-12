Over ₹30 Lakh in Unaccounted Cash Seized from Night Bus in Assam

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 12: In a major crackdown, the Assam Police confiscated more than ₹30 lakh in untaxed money from a night super bus on the National Highway at Dhopguri in Khetri on Saturday morning. The police found this during a routine check.

The cash was arranged in various bundles and hidden within a sack, reportedly being driven from Upper Assam to Guwahati. The bus, bearing registration number ‘AR 16 A 8200’, was intercepted by Khetri Police who discovered the concealed money within the boot.

Aside from the cash, police also seized a huge amount of gutkha (chewing tobacco) products and a number of gift coupons that were seemingly for consumer giveaway.

After the seizure, the bus driver and the handyman were arrested for questioning. The authorities have initiated an inquiry to trace the source of the money and the motives behind the accompanying items.

