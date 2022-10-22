Participatory varietal evaluation of paddy crop cafeteria conducted at KVK Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Oct 21: A participatory paddy crop cafeteria varietal evaluation programme was held under Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon on Wednesday and Thursday last.

The programme started with an inaugural speech by Dr Niranjan Deka, head, KVK, Nagaon.

In his speech, he gave a brief description about different varieties of paddy used for the trial – stress tolerant rice variety, premium quality rice variety, high yielding rice variety and semi deep-water rice variety.

Dr Kanwar Singh, resident coordinator, IRRI stressed upon the purpose of conducting a rice crop cafeteria.

The programme was attended by Dr Amal Ch. Sarmah, chief scientist, RARS Shillongani as the chief guest while Tarun Hazarika, DAO, Nagaon, scientists from International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Nagaon.

Extension functionaries from DoA-ATMA, seed growers, ASOCA, different government agencies, farmers including both male and female representing different blocks of Nagaon district were present during the programme.

The programme was followed by on spot evaluation of 24 varieties having three replications at KVK, Nagaon farm which was guided by Dr Neeraj Tyagi, senior specialist, Seed System, IRRI along with Priyanka Deka, project associate, APART, KVK, Nagaon; Jutika Das and Larbeen Teronpi, project scientist, APART.

The participants were asked to select the best varieties based on different characteristics i.e. grain colour, grain type, height, duration, disease and pest resistance, etc., a release added.