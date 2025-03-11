30 C
Passenger Detained at Dibrugarh Airport After Bullet Found in Luggage

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 11: A passenger was arrested at Dibrugarh Airport on Monday after security officials found a 9mm bullet in his bag when he was going through a normal check. The incident triggered prompt security fears and an investigation was launched by authorities.

The person who was detained has been named as Simbhu Dayal, who was to travel on an IndiGo flight to Rajasthan when the ammunition was found at the security check.

Dayal is a businessman and has been staying in Longding, Arunachal Pradesh, for the past few years because of his business.

When stopped at the airport, Dayal asserted he had no idea how the bullet had gotten into his bag. He went on to claim that militant organizations in Arunachal Pradesh had asked money of him repeatedly over the years, raising questions of possible threats or coercion.

After the detaining, the Mohanbari police took Dayal into their custody for further interrogation. Authorities have initiated an inquiry to trace the ammunition source and check whether it involves any security threat.

Authorities are strictly verifying his background and checking any possible links with unlawful activities. The case is dealt with utmost urgency, and further updates await as the probe continues.

