Itanagar Capital Complex DC transfer demanded

ITANAGAR, April 23: The 13th Itanagar Constituency Youth Association served a 15 day ultimatum to the State government to transfer Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Talo Potum.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday afternoon at Arunachal Press club, the 13th Itanagar Constituency Youth Association president Nangram Ganesh alleged that the public of Itanagar capital Complex has not been not satisfied with the activities of Itanagar Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Talo Potum.

“DC Potom is not working in the greater interest and for the welfare common public, Instead of helping and extending support to the needy people he harasses the common public especially women vegetable vendors of capital complex by conducting eviction drives,” Nangram Ganesh said.

DC Potom is not supportive. Potum has frequently hindered the implementation of public welfare schemes by citing that the Capital Complex falls under Forest reserved area. Such repeated claims without providing practical alternatives or solutions have disrupted important public project and created confusion among the public, he added.

He also alleged that Potum has misused his power and position by denying government license such as land allotments, bar licenses etc and he has tried to be a dictator, not work as an IAS officer and people welfare officer of the welfare government.