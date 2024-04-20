Peaceful Voting Recorded In Sonitpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 19: The first phase of general elections in Sonitpur HPC concluded peacefully on Friday, with no significant incidents reported and voter turnout was robust, with an overall rate of 71.34 per cent.

- Advertisement -

Voter participation varied across different Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs), with Dhekiajuli LAC registering a 72.24 per cent turnout, Barchala at 71.2 per cent, Tezpur at 72.7 per cent, Rangapara at 75.96 per cent, Naduar at 73.9 per cent, Biswanath at 71 per cent, Behali at 58 per cent, Gohpur at 78.11 per cent, and Bihpuria at 67 per cent.

Notably, Behali LAC saw the lowest turnout, while Gohpur LAC had the highest at 78.11 per cent.

Prominent candidates, including BJP’s Ranjit Dutta and the Indian National Congress’s Premlal Ganju, participated in the electoral process, casting their votes in Behali LAC. AAP’s Rishiraj Kaundinya voted in Tezpur LAC.

Technical glitches with voting machines briefly disrupted the process at a few stations. However, issues with an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the Gudamghat area and a Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) device in Tezpur Polo-field were promptly resolved, allowing voting to continue smoothly.

- Advertisement -

An incident at the Mokuwa LP School polling station in Panchmile area led to the arrest of two individuals, Muskan Begum and Saiful Islam, by local police following a disturbance. This resulted in a temporary halt to the voting process.

This election also featured 11 model polling stations, showcasing themes such as renewable energy and rainwater harvesting at Netaji Vidya Mandir High School, and celebrating notable Assamese figures and culture. These thematic stations not only educated voters but also encouraged a higher turnout.

Besseria Higher Secondary School’s polling station highlighted Assamese society and the cultural integration of the Northeast, which captivated voters and contributed to an increased turnout compared to previous elections.

Additionally, the establishment of 150 women-specific polling stations enhanced the voting experience, drawing a significant number of female voters. The involvement of persons with disabilities, serving as polling officials, marked a notable step towards inclusivity in the election process.

- Advertisement -

Deba Kumar Mishra, the returning officer for the election district, praised the efforts put into organising these model stations and highlighted their role in enriching the democratic experience for voters across the constituency.