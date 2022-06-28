28 C
PIL Filed To Declare Assam Flood As ‘National Disaster’

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI: Sandeep Chamaria, a Guwahati based lawyer on Monday filed a PIL at the Gauhati High Court on Assam flood.  The PIL (No. 43/2022) was taken up by a division bench of the Gauhati High Court and the Chief Justice directed the government to respond to the issue.

Advocate Sandeep Chamaria said that the already filed PIL was an attempt to press the Centre to declare the Assam flood as a ‘national disaster’ besides urging the government of India to do the needful for its permanent solution.

“To find a permanent solution for the seasonal flash flood occurs in the state, timely implementation of various water management schemes, rehabilitation of the flood affected people, reconstruction of all the broken embankments are a few key issues highlighted in the PIL,” advocate Chamaria said.

 

