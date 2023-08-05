PM Modi to lay foundation stone for re-development of 56 NFR stations

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stones for the re-development of 508 stations across the country under the Amrit Bharat Scheme on August 6. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, recently launched for the development of railway stations over Indian Railways, aims to transform and upgrade these stations. So far, 1309 stations have been identified under this scheme for re-development.

In the North Frontier Railway (NFR) zone, a total of 91 stations have been identified under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The foundation stone for the re-development of 56 NFR stations will be laid on August 6. Among these, 32 stations are in Assam, 3 stations in Tripura, 16 stations in West Bengal, 3 stations in Bihar, and one station each in Nagaland and Meghalaya. An allocation of Rs 5100 crores has been made for the overall re-development of the 91 stations under NFR, out of which Rs 1960 crores will be utilised for the re-development of these 56 stations.

The Amrit Bharat Scheme envisions the continuous development of railway stations with a long-term approach. It includes the preparation and implementation of master plans in phases to enhance various amenities at the stations. These improvements encompass station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, kiosks for local products through the ‘One Station One Product’ scheme, better passenger information systems, executive lounges, designated spaces for business meetings, landscaping, and more, depending on the specific needs of each station.

Furthermore, the scheme focuses on integrating the station with both sides of the city, providing multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans (differently-abled individuals), sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, the introduction of ballast-less tracks, and the creation of ‘Roof Plazas’ as needed, along with phasing and feasibility considerations. It also aims to establish city centers at the station in the long term, promoting overall development and convenience for passengers and commuters.