Poba Reserve Forest Set to Become Wildlife Sanctuary

HT Digital

August 31, Saturday: The Assam government is planning to declare the Poba Reserve Forest, located in the Dhemaji district, as a wildlife sanctuary to preserve its unique ecosystem and biodiversity. The move aims to safeguard the forest’s rich flora and fauna while promoting eco-tourism in the region.

Poba Reserve Forest, which spans over 10,000 hectares, is home to a wide range of wildlife, including elephants, tigers, leopards, deer, and numerous bird species. The area is also known for its diverse vegetation, which plays a crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance of the region. Declaring it as a wildlife sanctuary will provide legal protection to the forest, ensuring stricter measures against deforestation, poaching, and other illegal activities that threaten its biodiversity.

Environmentalists and local communities have welcomed the decision, noting that it will help preserve the habitat of many endangered and rare species. The move is expected to enhance conservation efforts and attract more visitors to the area, providing economic benefits to local communities through eco-tourism.

Officials from the state’s Forest Department have indicated that the necessary procedures to designate Poba Reserve Forest as a wildlife sanctuary are underway, including surveys and consultations with local stakeholders. Once formalized, this initiative will add another protected area to Assam’s list of wildlife sanctuaries, contributing to the state’s ongoing efforts to conserve its rich natural heritage.

The government hopes that the new status will bring increased attention and resources to the region, fostering both conservation and sustainable development in Assam’s forest areas.