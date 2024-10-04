New Path to Peace: Assam’s Innovative Solution to Human-Elephant Conflict

HT Digital

Friday, October 4: A new conservation strategy in Assam is helping to safeguard the lives of both humans and elephants as efforts to mitigate decades of human-elephant conflict are starting to show promising results. The lush landscape of northern Assam, particularly around the Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary and Nameri National Park, has long been a migratory corridor for elephants. Before 1990, herds of elephants would travel from these forests to the Arimora Grasslands along the Brahmaputra River after the monsoon each year. However, the path these elephants once relied upon changed dramatically over the years due to political turmoil in the 1990s, leading to large-scale deforestation that drastically impacted their migration patterns.

Studies have revealed that approximately 118 square kilometers of forest disappeared in Assam—an area nearly three times the size of Delhi. This loss wasn’t just about the trees; it created a patchwork of gaps within crucial corridors used by the elephants. Much of the missing forest was located between tea estates, which the elephants had previously used as stepping stones in their migration. With these “stepping stones” gone, the elephants were forced to carve out a new path, one that brought them closer to human settlements, particularly in the Sonitpur district.

The new migration route, which cut across agricultural land, created immediate tensions between the animals and local farmers. As the elephants became more unpredictable, the large herds, historically led by experienced matriarchs, fragmented into smaller, younger groups with less experienced leaders. This shift made the animals more prone to entering cultivated fields, causing significant crop damage. For the farmers of Sonitpur, who were largely unfamiliar with elephants and their behaviors, this spelled disaster. The combination of fear and misunderstanding led to increasing conflicts, resulting in numerous deaths on both sides. In 2001 alone, more than 20 elephants and 20 humans died in clashes, according to data from the World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF-India).

In response to this escalating crisis, WWF-India intervened. The organization recognized that conflict could be reduced by working closely with the affected communities, and so they began by engaging with local youth. These young people, who had previously tried to chase away the elephants, were trained in a more effective and responsible approach to protecting their villages. WWF-India formed Anti-Depredation Squads (ADS) and trained these young men to respond safely and strategically when elephants approached.

The ADS teams were taught to understand which methods worked and which could exacerbate the problem. One of the key innovations was the introduction of cost-effective, energized fencing that was safe for both humans and elephants. These fences, designed with the help of local farmers, were a crucial step in reducing crop damage. WWF-India also collaborated with the forest department to ensure that these fences didn’t obstruct the elephants’ main migration routes, further minimizing the potential for deadly encounters. Additionally, ADS members were trained to assist farmers in applying for crop damage reparations, creating a system of accountability and support for affected communities.

To further improve their understanding of elephant behavior, WWF-India took the initiative to collar two elephants with tracking devices. Telemetry from these collars provided critical information about the animals’ movements, revealing that elephants left the forests as the monsoon ended and returned just before the onset of summer. This data proved invaluable to local communities, who could now anticipate when elephants were most likely to arrive and prepare accordingly. Some farmers began planting alternative crops that were less appealing to elephants, while others used loud fireworks to deter the animals.

The results of these combined efforts were significant. By 2013, the number of deaths from human-elephant conflict had halved. And by 2022, the death toll had been reduced by half again. The success of these initiatives has provided a blueprint for conflict mitigation that could be replicated in other regions facing similar challenges.

What has also worked in the favor of conservation efforts is the deep cultural reverence for elephants among Assam’s indigenous Boro tribe. The Boro people revere the deity Ganesha, often depicted as an elephant, and this reverence extends to the animals themselves. Despite the damage caused by elephants to their crops, many locals continue to view these majestic creatures with fondness rather than resentment.

This combination of scientific strategy, community engagement, and cultural respect has transformed the way people in Assam interact with the elephants that share their land. With continued collaboration and adaptive measures, the future looks brighter for both the people of Sonitpur and the elephants that have long roamed its landscapes.