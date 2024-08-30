30 C
Assam CM hails decision to declare Poba Reserve Forest as Wildlife Sanctuary

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Chief Minister Sarma lauded this significant step towards safeguarding Assam's natural heritage.

GUWAHATI, Aug 30: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his approval of the announcement made by Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary to declare Poba Reserve Forest in Dhemaji as Poba Wildlife Sanctuary.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Chief Minister Sarma lauded this significant step towards safeguarding Assam’s natural heritage.

“Adding another green milestone. Glad to share that we will soon be notifying Poba Reserve Forest in Dhemaji as a Wildlife Sanctuary. The over 10,000 hectares large park contains a wide variety of flora and fauna and is a biodiversity hotspot in itself”, he said, while acknowledging Minister Patowary’s announcement.

The declaration was made on the floor of the Assam Legislative Assembly ensuring the state government’s ongoing commitment to environmental conservation and the protection of its rich biodiversity.

The Poba Reserve Forest, which spans more than 10,000 hectares, is recognized as a critical biodiversity hotspot.

Additionally, the area is home to an extensive range of flora and fauna, including several rare and endangered species.

Furthermore, the new designation as a Wildlife Sanctuary is expected to bolster conservation efforts, providing enhanced protection against deforestation, poaching, and other activities that threaten the ecological balance of the region.

