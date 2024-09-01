26.6 C
Assam govt to notify Poba Reserve Forest as wildlife sanctuary: Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary

GUWAHATI, Aug 31: The Poba Reserve Forest, a rainforest located in the northeastern part of Assam, will soon be notified as a wildlife sanctuary, state environment and forest minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

The proposed Poba Wildlife Sanctuary will encompass an area of 257.29 sq km, including the Poba Reserve Forest, Kabu Chapri Proposed Reserve Forest and the surrounding riverine areas, he said.

Making the announcement on Friday, the minister said it is a testament of the government’s commitment for conservation and sustainable development of the state’s natural resources and biodiversity.

Known for its rich wildlife, Poba Reserve Forest serves as an important migratory route for various animals, particularly elephants, as it connects the D’ Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, Kabu Chapri Proposed Reserve Forest and Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, an official statement said.

This corridor is the second significant elephant migration route from the north to the south bank of the Brahmaputra river, the other being the Panpur-Kaziranga route.

Herds of approximately 70-80 elephants migrate across the river at various times, while male elephants utilise these routes almost throughout the year.

Poba Reserve Forest is home to various arboreal species, including the slow loris and capped langur. Among the most common mammal species is the wild boar.

The forest is also a habitat for about 45 species of birds and reptiles, and the confluence of Siang and Lohit rivers supports a diverse range of fish species.

Moreover, the forest is renowned for its variety of orchids, making it an attractive destination for nature enthusiasts and researchers alike, the statement added. (PTI)

