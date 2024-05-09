24 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Police Conducts Drive Against Riding Without Helmet, Seatbelt

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

KHERONI, May 8: The police have been conducting a drive against riding without helmet and seatbelt is underway for the last five days in Dima Hasao district.

The drive has been undertaken in the light of increasing road mishaps. The police have been checking vehicles on the roads and have already collected more than Rs. 5.3 lakhs in fines. The police have appealed to the people to obey the traffic rules and wear helmets while driving two-wheelers and wear seat belts while driving four-wheelers.

The fuel pumps have also been requested to not sell petrol or diesel to those driving vehicles without helmet and seatbelts.

The Hills Times
