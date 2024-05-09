Bihu Celebrations Conclude In Bokajan

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, May 8: The Bihu celebrations organised by the 40th Bokajan Central Bihu Function Committee concluded on Wednesday in Bokajan.

On the first day of the programme on May 6, the president of the Bokajan Central Bihu Function Committee, Chandan Phukon hoisted the flag followed by paying of tribute to those who have passed away.

Various competitions on display of phulam gamusa, drawing, egg fight and recitation on Bihu was held. Bihu dance competition was held in which several dance troupes participated. Artistes also staged the folk dances of Karbi, Bodo and Adivasi communities. In the evening singer Jonom Kashyap entertained the audience with his renditions. On the concluding day prizes were presented to the winners of tghe competitions.

In the evening of the concluding day, singer Roselina Deka performed on the stage. The concluding function was attended by Bokajan excutive magistrate Saiki Kashyap, member of Autonomous Council, Madhurjya Dhekiyal Phukon and others.