Kamrup Admin implements ‘No Seatbelt/Helmet, No Fuel’ rule

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: In a significant move to improve road safety and ensure better discipline among drivers, the Kamrup District Administration has introduced the ‘No Seatbelt/Helmet, No Fuel’ rule, a press release said on Friday.

As per the order issued by Deba Kumar Mishra, ACS, District Magistrate, Kamrup, petrol pumps and filling stations across the district are now prohibited from selling or refilling fuel for car drivers or two-wheeler riders who are not wearing seatbelts or helmets.

The directive, issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, highlighted growing concerns over violations of traffic laws and their impact on public safety.

It also prohibited vehicles entering petrol stations in contraflow, which often causes traffic congestion at fuel outlets.

Additionally, petrol pumps will deny service to car drivers and two-wheeler riders who fail to comply with safety measures.

Fuel stations are also instructed not to service vehicles entering via contraflow.

Meanwhile, all petrol pumps are required to install CCTV cameras to record the activities of fuel buyers. A 10-day deadline has been given for compliance.

Executive Magistrates will further review CCTV footage to identify violators, and Circle Officers will ensure the implementation of the order at all fuel outlets.

Strict action will be taken against traffic violators and petrol pumps failing to adhere to the directive.