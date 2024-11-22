21 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 22, 2024
type here...

Kamrup Admin implements ‘No Seatbelt/Helmet, No Fuel’ rule

The directive, issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, highlighted growing concerns over violations of traffic laws and their impact on public safety.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 22: In a significant move to improve road safety and ensure better discipline among drivers, the Kamrup District Administration has introduced the ‘No Seatbelt/Helmet, No Fuel’ rule, a press release said on Friday.

- Advertisement -

As per the order issued by Deba Kumar Mishra, ACS, District Magistrate, Kamrup, petrol pumps and filling stations across the district are now prohibited from selling or refilling fuel for car drivers or two-wheeler riders who are not wearing seatbelts or helmets.

Related Posts:

The directive, issued under Section 163 of the BNSS, highlighted growing concerns over violations of traffic laws and their impact on public safety.

It also prohibited vehicles entering petrol stations in contraflow, which often causes traffic congestion at fuel outlets.

Additionally, petrol pumps will deny service to car drivers and two-wheeler riders who fail to comply with safety measures.

- Advertisement -

Fuel stations are also instructed not to service vehicles entering via contraflow.

Meanwhile, all petrol pumps are required to install CCTV cameras to record the activities of fuel buyers. A 10-day deadline has been given for compliance.

Executive Magistrates will further review CCTV footage to identify violators, and Circle Officers will ensure the implementation of the order at all fuel outlets.

Strict action will be taken against traffic violators and petrol pumps failing to adhere to the directive.

7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Centre to establish 1,000 Panchayat offices in Arunachal borders

The Hills Times -
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health 7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations Hill Stations South India To Visit In November And December