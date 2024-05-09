Former AASU Leader Passes Away

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, May 8: Former leader of the All Assam Students’ Union, Rajib Kakati breathed his last at the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old Kakati was the joint secretary of Morigaon district Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), former joint secretary of Morigaon District Yogi Sanmilan and former secretary of the Natuwagaon Natasurya Phani Sarma Yuba Sangha.

Kataki had been undergoing treatment for cancer at the Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute.

He was popular for his kind and helpful nature in the society. After his death, the members of the Natasurya Phani Sharma Yubak Sangha, president and secretary of the Natuagaon Gramya Unnayan Committee, Yogen Nath and secretary of the Morigaon District Yogi Sanmilan, Someshwar Nath , MASS’s secretary Manik Kr. Nath and Bandahoi ‘92’ paid their last tributes to the departed soul. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, parents and many other relatives.