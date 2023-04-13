Pongtu Kuh Celebrated With Fervour

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 12: Tutsa of Changlang district celebrated Pongtu Kuh at Changlang headquarter of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday where deputy speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Tesam Pongte, Changlang Deputy commissioner Sunny Singh, Changlang district Superintendent of police Mihin Gambo, among others of Changlang district were present.

Cultural and traditional dance and songs were performed which enthralled the present people.

Pongtu Kuh is a festival of Tutsa Tribe of Arunachal Pradesh inhabitated in Yatdam Circle¸ Khimiyang circle and Namtok Circle of Changlang District and Lazu Circle¸ Khonsa of Tirap District.

Tutsa Tribe celebrate Pongtu Kuh on April 11 every year at Moh-Mol and Pongtu Ground Changlang Headquarter and general ground Khonsa.

The meaning of the Pongtu is change in climate or weather (Pong means Air and Tu means festival) general meaning is New Year where the emphasis is on agriculture activities. During this festival they pray for better future and bumper harvesting and blessing to God.