Prominent educationist Satyendra Nath Sarma passes away  

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 28: A prominent educationist of the state and retired principal of Darrang College, Satyendra Nath Sarma passed away at a private hospital here on Wednesday. He was 93. He was the founder head of the department of Statistics of Darrang College and retired from the college as principal in 1993. He led Assam College Teachers Association as general secretary and vice president. After retiring from Darrang College, newly established Tezpur University appointed him as officer in special duties up to 1997 and thereafter he took the responsibility of the founder principal of Tezpur Science Academy. He served as one of the court members of Gauhati University also. He also led Tarun Assam Sangha, a leading socio-cultural organisation here as president and adviser. Besides penning a good number of books on Statistics, he also authored ‘Deshe-Bideshe’, a travelogue, and translated the title ‘Demian’ into Assamese.

The body of the late educationist was taken to Darrang College in a flower decorated vehicle on Thursday and the college family and several organisations paid their rich tribute to the noted educationist. Among others, Rabindra Nath Sarma and Mohan Bhuyan, president and secretary, Tarun Asam Sangha, retired professor and noted social leader Mahendra Nath Keot, Joy Narayan Luitel, Jiten Goswami, Dr Ramesh Chandra Goswami, Purneswar Nath, Bhupendra Nath Hazarika, retired principal Dr Joysankar Hazarika, registrar of Tezpur University Dr Biren Das, professor Manabendra Sarma, Tezpur Sahitya Sabha president Ramesh Chandra Kalita, Pulin Bhattacharyya and Santanu Barua of Asomiya Bhasa Unnati Sadhini Sabha, Anil Deka, Suranjana, Sarma, Sekhar Barua, Bijoy Saikia, Dilip Kumar Barua, Suresh Sirohia, Nayan Jyoti Bhattacharyya, Dr Khirendra Haloi, Dr Prabin Kalita, Dr Dharmendra Sarma, Dr Monoj Kumar Hazarika, Dr Pranabjyoti Das, Dr Purnananda Pawe, Dr Bidhan Bora, Dr Kankan Deka, Debraj Sarma, several organisations and individuals paid their last respects.

The tribute paying programme was conducted at Darrang College by Pankaj Barua of Darrang College Alumni Association. He is survived by two sons, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and many admirers.

