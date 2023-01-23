Promising sportsperson Rakesh Kro no more

DIPHU, Jan.22: In a tragic road mishap that took place at Langvoku picnic spot in Karbi Anglong district, a Tata Winger (AS21C-1376) with football players of Kamrup Metropolitan FC, Khetri, Morigaon, fell into a ditch due to brake failure claiming one life, while others seriously injured today. The deceased is identified as Rakesh Kro of Phelang Kro village, Jaipong. He is 18 years old. The incident took place at around 11 a.m. The deceased played for Kamrup Metropolitan FC.

As stated by Bikrom Kro — the elder brother of the deceased, said his younger brother recently played for Kamrup Metropolitan FC, Khetri.

The deceased player, Bikrom said this morning that the manager and team mates of Kamrup Metropolitan FC called him over mobile phone that they were proceeding for a picnic at Langvoku picnic spot. There were 15 players including the officials of the club on board the Tata Winger from Khetri. Rakesh from Diphu went to Manja to accompany them to the picnic spot. After reaching the Langvoku picnic spot and while climbing down the stiff slope to reach the picnic place the vehicle fell into the ditch.

The driver of the ill-fated Tata Winger said, “As brake failed to function, I could not control it. Many jumped off from the vehicle. Many got injured, but unfortunately Rakesh succumbed to injury.”

The injured from Manja Primary Health were brought to Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMC&H) for postmortem. The body was later handed over to the deceased family members and taken to his ancestral village Jaipong.

The deceased Rakesh played for Diphu local club ‘Hills United FC’; ‘United Punjab FC’, ‘Pathankot’ for under -17 I-League and the ‘Morning Football Academy’, Dokmoka.