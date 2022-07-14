Public toilet inaugurated at Athgaon

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 13: Guwahati has witnessed another success story of Guwahati Municipal Corporation with the inauguration of 6th public toilet under Athgaon flyover in collaboration with Lions Club of Gauhati. The toilet has been constructed by Lions Club of Gauhati under their philanthropic service project “AANCHAL”. The toilet will also be maintained by Lions Club of Gauhati at their cost and responsibility. The project has been inaugurated by Mrigen Sarania, the mayor of Guwahati city in presence of Balram Singh Rathor, the district governor, Lions International: District 322G. The project has been supported by Ramswaroop Kanaklata Lakhotia of (Vinayak Sales) Corp of Guwahati. It is a small step towards a meaningful direction for a cleaner Guwahati.

The Aathgoan area is a hub for automobile and hardware markets and a lot of people visit the area on a daily basis. Till date there was no proper public toilet either for the shopkeepers or for the customers in the locality. The new toilet will benefit all the concerned people who visit the area.

The general feeling of the public is highly positive and they are of the opinion that these toilets constructed at strategic points of Guwahati will relieve the pressure experienced by them to a great extent. They lauded the work done by GMC and the Lions Club of Gauhati as a constructive team. They expect this team work to continue further.