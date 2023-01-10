R-day celebration preparatory meeting organized in silchar

HT Bureau

SILCHAR, Jan 9: A preparatory meeting was held in connection with the celebration of the 74th Republic Day, 2023 at the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday.

The meeting was presided over by the District Development Commissioner, Rajib Roy.

At the outset, DDC Roy welcomed all the members present.

Initiating the discussion, Roy explained the objectives of the meeting and requested Additional Deputy Commissioner Dipak Jidung to read out the minutes of the last year’s meeting.

ADC Jidung read out the minutes of the last year’s meeting.

The meeting requested the Superintendent of Police, Cachar to take all precautionary measures and prepare the police security plan to celebrate the ensuing Republic Day Celebration in a befitting manner.

After a threadbare discussion and taking into consideration the suggestions put forward by the members, the programmes were chalked out for celebration of the Republic Day,2023.

It was unanimously decided that the Police Parade Ground here will be the venue for the ceremonial hoisting of the National Flag on January 26, 2023.

For observance of the day, it was decided that the following programmes were chalked out.

From 5:30 am to 6:30 am, patriotic songs will be relayed through the fixed loud speaker system. Hoisting of the National Flag in private establishment will commence at 7 am.

Hoisting of the National Flag in all government departments, educational institutions and community singing of the National Anthem will take place at 8 am.