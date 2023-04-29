Radio distribution ceremony programme held at Ledo Central Rangamancha

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, April 28: A radio distribution ceremony programme was held on Friday at Ledo Central Rangamancha under 124 no Margherita assembly constituency of Tinsukia district under the initiative of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency MP and Union minister Rameswar Teli and 124 no Margherita constituency MLA Bhaskar Sharma.

The programme started with the lighting of lamp at the portraits of Bharat Mata, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Deendayal Upadhyaya and the national song – ‘Vande Mataram’ was sung in the presence of Union minister Rameswar Teli, Margherita MLA Bhaskar, Tinsukia District Committee BJP president Kusha Kanta Borah and vice presidents Mulendra Moran and Dibakar Thakur, Margherita BJP Sadar Mandal Committee president Ashish Paul, Margherita BJP Block Mandal Committee president Bhabesh Dutta, Buridehing Mandal president Bhadeswar Moran, Margherita Anchalik Panchayat president Sukhdev Sharma, Margherita Municipal Board chairman Anand Kumar Sharma and more than 300 BJP members were present.

Union minister Rameswar Teli said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 30 will host the 100th Mann Ki Baat programme.

“So, with the objective of getting everyone to hear the 100th Mann Ki Baat programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have distributed the radios to the president of 243 booth committees of 124 no Margherita constituency under Tinsukia district,” said the Union minister.

