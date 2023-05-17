Raj Bhavan observes Statehood Day of Sikkim



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 16: Raj Bhavan, Assam under the leadership of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, on Tuesday, celebrated the Statehood Day of Sikkim at Durbar Hall in its premises here to take national unity to a greater height. It may be noted that as a part of central government’s decision to celebrate the Statehood Days of different states in the Raj Bhavans across the country, Raj Bhavan, Assam celebrated the Statehood Day of Sikkim.

Former chief secretary, government of Assam and chairperson RERA Tshering Y Das attended the programme as the chief guest. While speaking on the occasion, Das said, “We belong to an ancient civilisation and the world has always looked upon us as a source of knowledge, wisdom and spiritual inspiration. Being a citizen of this great nation, it is really a matter of pride and privilege. Although physically, we are 28 states and 8 Union Territories and the diversity of the country is mind boggling in terms of biodiversity, topography and demography yet we are all united with a common identity of being a proud Indian.”

Das also said that under the guidance and the futuristic vision of both the central and the state government Sikkim today boasts of the second highest per capita GDP in the country. Sikkim also is a pioneer in organic farming and a model for sustainable development. The unique cultural traditions, Buddhist destinations, biodiversity, the great Kanchenjunga and the friendly people of the state have made it a great destination.

She further said that Sikkim remained an epitome of peace, harmony and brotherhood between the people belonging to different demographic affiliations. Therefore, statehood day is an appropriate occasion to celebrate the friendship, unity and mutual bonhomie between Sikkim and Assam and other states.

Das, in her speech, extended her gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Union Home minister for having taken the decision for celebrating the Statehood Day of different states of Indian union which has given an opportunity to the people of other states to participate and celebrate the vibrant diversity of India. This has also paved the way for strengthening the federal structure and unity of the country, Das added.

Commissioner and secretary to the Governor SS Meenakshi Sundaram presented the welcome address. Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation Megh Nidhi Dahal, former CNN IBN correspondent and founder of East Mojo, a digital news media platform Karma Samten Palijor, former principal director cum MD, NHM Health and Family Welfare department. Government of Sikkim Dr Raj Prabha Moktan spoke on the occasion.

Assistant resident commissioner, Sikkim House, Guwahati Jashoda Chetri also read out the message of the chief minister of Sikkim.

The programme was also attended by former state chief information commissioner HS Das, and members of the Sikkimese community.

Cheapest Place To Buy iphone In World Most Beautiful Villages In India Health Benefits Of Eating Mangoes Vastu Tips To Remove Negative Energy From Your Home Iconic Places In Northeast India