Rajasthan Lime Udyog receives Global Excellence Award



HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 16: The Rajasthan Lime Udyog which has made a special place in north-east India on the basis of its quality and reliability, was awarded the ‘Global Excellence Award-2023’ this time. This award has been given to the Udyog in the supply of bath fittings and tiles in Assam.

Jagdish Agarwal, chairman of Rajasthan Lime Udyog Group and entrepreneur, received the award from noted film actress Madhuri Dixit at a grand function organised at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai on Sunday.

On the occasion, Agarwal said that for the last several years they have been living up to the trust of the consumers and this has been possible due to the hard work and dedication and service of their team. He thanked the organisers for giving him the ‘Global Excellence Award’ this year.

Significantly, this award is given by ‘Brand Empower’ to industry groups and startups who have made a special contribution. It is worth mentioning that Rajasthan Lime Udyog has three grand and spacious showrooms in Guwahati, where world class brands of bath fittings and tiles are available under one roof. As far as bath fittings are concerned, international brands like Jaquar, Kohler and Hensgrohe Toto are available at RLU.

Apart from this, as far as tiles are concerned, RLU’s own brand Qutone is available in it. The Qutone brand has made its own unique identity not only in the country but in many countries of the world. Apart from this, Panasonic modular kitchen and landscape i.e. all home decorating items are available in RLU

