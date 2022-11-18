Record revenue collection by DTO Kamrup Metro

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 17: Assam Transport department’s office of the DTO (R&L), Kamrup district (Metro), based at Betkushi, was successful in collecting arrear motor vehicle tax in the current financial year for the period from April 1 to October 31.

Gautam Das, assistant transport commissioner and DTO (R&L), facilitated the vehicle owners to pay their pending tax through online, digital option, RTGS and net banking.

However, following this innovative drive, the DTO Kamrup Metro office was able to collect only Rs 201,96,58,540.00 crore revenue for the period from April 1 to October 31 for this financial year. Last financial year (2021-22), the revenue collection was Rs 140 crore.

As directed by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya, the DTO office conducted a revenue collection drive along with a road safety awareness rally.

In coming days, the DTO office will start seizing vehicles of the defaulters with imposition of penalty.