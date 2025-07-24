35.1 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 24, 2025
type here...

24 July, 2025 | ePaper

ePaper
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Diphu Edition

Net-Edition-24-July-Diphu_compressed

Guwahati Edition

Net-Edition-24-July-Ghy_compressed
View all stories
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets
6 Best Jungle Adventure Films To Stream On OTT Platforms
6 Best Jungle Adventure Films To Stream On OTT Platforms
8 Compelling Reasons To Visit Orang National Park
8 Compelling Reasons To Visit Orang National Park
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling

Related Posts:

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Man Flees Police Checkpoint in Manipur, Abandons Scooter Carrying Brown Sugar...

The Hills Times -
10 Most Colourful And Beautiful Birds To Keep As Pets 6 Best Jungle Adventure Films To Stream On OTT Platforms 8 Compelling Reasons To Visit Orang National Park 10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling