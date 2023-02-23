25 C
Regional panel of May Nang Rai Mung Dun Sun Kham formed

DEMOW, Feb 22: The greater Ahom women organisation, May Nang Rai Mung Dun Sun Kham formed its Demow regional committee on February 19. On the occasion, a meeting was organised in the Sivasagar Technical Institution. Anuradha Rajkhowa, the central president of May Nang Rai Mung Dun Sun Kham presided over the meeting.

During the meeting, Samikha Barbarua was selected as the president and Jinamoni Gogoi as general secretary of the 11-member Demow regional committee of May Nang Rai Mung Dun Sun Kham.

